EDCKC approved to administer third phase of Clay County CARES Act grants

CLAY COUNTY — During these unprecedented times of economic stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri has been approved to administer a third round of Clay County CARES Act grant funding to help small businesses in Clay County located within the city limits of Kansas City.
For this third phase, accepting applications now through Nov. 30, 12 companies will be awarded a $30,000 unrestricted grant, according to a press release.
For the first two phases, which began taking applications in July, a total of $2.7 million in grants were awarded to 70 Clay County businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our great city and as the economic engine of KCMO, supporting the community via these grants has been not only rewarding, but squarely in our mission,” said EDCKC’s interim President and CEO, T’Risa McCord.
For this grant, EDCKC has partnered with the city of Kansas City and the Clay County Economic Development Council to extend this critical assistance to small, for-profit businesses deemed “non-essential” and/or disproportionately impacted by public health restrictions such as retail, personal care or hospitality-oriented businesses.
For companies like Kels In-Home Services, an in-home supportive care agency, the financial assistance was critical to keeping their doors open.
“The pandemic has impacted my business greatly and this grant saved my business from going out of business,” said founder Kerline Jean-Baptiste.
Applications for the third phase of Clay County CARES Act grants will be accepted through Nov. 30 and grant recipients will be contacted with further information on Dec. 4.
Learn more at edckc.com/cares-clay-county-grant-program.
