The Northland Education and Business Alliance hit the ground running for the 2022-23 year during a work this month at iWerx in Gladstone.

With new Co-chair Tatia Shelton joining Courtney Reyes, the group focused on what has and has not worked in their efforts to improve Northland workforce development. Shelton is the Career Services coordinator at Maple Woods Community College and Reyes is Government Affairs and Workforce Development director for the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. They were joined by more than 20 business and education leaders at the meeting or joining by Zoom videoconference.

