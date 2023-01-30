Education, business alliance develops 3-pronged effort for helping businesses

During their Jan 10 meeting, members of the Northland Education and Business Alliance discussed several efforts they will launch this spring to help businesses and schools connect and increase opportunities.

 Submitted photo

The Northland Education and Business Alliance agreed to target three strategic goals to help with business and workforce education.

The three initiatives for spring 2023 are the creation of a Northland-wide calendar of school workforce events and opportunities like internships, a manual for how businesses can best utilize internships and collecting examples of positive business experiences from NEBA-related efforts.

