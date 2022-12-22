fresh produce

Producers selling local foods at the farmers market can learn more about pricing foods, sales tax, state regulations and how to boost their sales through fruit and vegetable incentive programs in a five-part online series in January presented by University of Missouri Extension.

“This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell their food products at farmers markets,” said Leslie Bertsch, member of the MU Extension Food Systems Network.

