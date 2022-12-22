Producers selling local foods at the farmers market can learn more about pricing foods, sales tax, state regulations and how to boost their sales through fruit and vegetable incentive programs in a five-part online series in January presented by University of Missouri Extension.
“This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell their food products at farmers markets,” said Leslie Bertsch, member of the MU Extension Food Systems Network.
Participants will hear from extension faculty, representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as well as representatives for MarketLink and the Mid-America Regional Council. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange ideas.
The five sessions, held via Zoom, are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 23 through 27. Details on each session follows.
Jan. 23: Pricing food/products at farmers market, understanding sales tax at farmers markets and resources available to producers from MU Extension and Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Jan. 24: Learn how to accept the Supplemental Nutrition Program and participate in Double Up Food Bucks.
Jan. 25: Learn the state regulations you need to know to sell meat and eggs at the farmers market.
Jan. 26: Understand the changes to Missouri’s cottage food regulations and learn the regulations you need to follow to sell your cottage foods.
Jan. 27: Attend a training so that you can accept vouchers from the Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Cost is $10 for all sessions. All sessions except Friday’s session will be recorded and available for a period of time after the event.
To accept vouchers in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program, vendors must attend the live training on zoom on Friday, Jan. 27, or another live session organized by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Register here.
