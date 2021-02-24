Excavation company owner discusses life spent around large trucks, equipment

SMITHVILLE — With an excavation company is his family for decades and once helmed by his father, Regis Coulter, co-owner of Coulter Excavating in Smithville, said he grew up playing with Tonka trucks in the dirt.
“I do the same thing now, it’s just on a much larger scale,” he said of his company that uses heavy equipment like bulldozers and various loaders and scrapers to do heavy clearing and grading at construction sites along with hauling of dirt and gravel.
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, not really. I thought so pretty much that this is what I’d be doing. My dad had established it and I enjoyed that stuff. It wasn’t a surprise, I just wanted to see if I could make a living at it,” said Coulter, whose family also owns Coulter Bus Service, which provides school bus contracted services for Smithville schools.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“You have to meet whenever other people can meet,” said Coulter. “There’s a custom side of it. You don’t always get to clock in and clock out; some of the employees do, but with me being the estimator, there is a lot more on me, whether it’s commercial or residential.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Weather is a factor that makes things harder than what they might have been,” he said of his career done outdoors.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Getting call backs, getting to do work for people again. We do a lot of that,” said Coulter. “It’s good to offer a good service.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I would always try to learn a lot from the older people who have been around in it for a long time. There’s edges, certain knicks and knacks you can learn from other people, whether they’ve worked for big companies or not,” he said.
