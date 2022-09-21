The Fall Parade of Homes starts this week on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 9. The parade offers the opportunity to see one of the largest displays of new homes in the country.
The fall parade will feature 269 homes in eight counties, including Clay, that were built by 96 of the Kansas City area’s finest builders. Types of homes featured on the parade will include townhomes, villas, 31 maintenance-provided communities and single-family homes, all with a variety of floor plans featuring the latest design trends.
Homes will range in price from the mid-$200,000s to $2.5 million and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and free parade guides are available at the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City office at Interstate 435 and Holmes Road. Homes in Clay County on the parade include offerings in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
“There are five entries in Kearney, one in Liberty and one in Smithville. The Smithville is a standout from Lakeshore Homes at 605 Blackhawke Drive in Greyhawke At The Lake for $549,900,” said homes parade spokesman Jayne Siemens.
Parade attendees can also download the mobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store.
“Using the app, paradegoers can save their favorites and then map a customized route to each home,” states a release about the fall parade of homes.
Presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, the Kansas City Parade of Homes is the second largest in the United States. Since 1947, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating.
“This year’s fall parade will be no different as it showcases the area’s premier new homes, home builders and communities,” states the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.