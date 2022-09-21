The Fall Parade of Homes starts this week on Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through Oct. 9. The parade offers the opportunity to see one of the largest displays of new homes in the country.

The fall parade will feature 269 homes in eight counties, including Clay, that were built by 96 of the Kansas City area’s finest builders. Types of homes featured on the parade will include townhomes, villas, 31 maintenance-provided communities and single-family homes, all with a variety of floor plans featuring the latest design trends.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.