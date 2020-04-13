FDA publishes best practices for food handlers

The FDA released a list on Friday, April 10, of best practices for food stores, restaurants and food pick-up or delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list addresses key considerations for how foods offered at retail can be safely handled and delivered to the public as well as key best practices for employee health, cleaning and sanitizing and personal protective equipment.
To access the list, visit www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-during-emergencies/best-practices-retail-food-stores-restaurants-and-food-pick-updelivery-services-during-covid-19.
