LIBERTY — There's good news on the horizon for Wendy's fans in Liberty.
On April 20, a fire engulfed the Liberty Wendy's fast food restaurant near Kansas Street and Victory Drive. While there were no injuries, the structure sustained damage totaling the building. Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said the state fire marshal's office investigated and determined the fire was accidental.
Last week, demolition took place of the former restaurant, with heavy trucks hauling away debris. All that currently remains is the iconic Wendy's sign.
"We’re very excited to inform the public that a brand-new Wendy’s restaurant will be completed and ready to serve guests sometime in 2022," said Eve Metheny, director of brand marketing for Hamra Enterprises, a Wendy's franchisee. "We will be rebuilding a brand-new Wendy’s restaurant at the same location."
