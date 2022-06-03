CLAY COUNTY — Ford is adding thousands of jobs and updates to its local Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, meaning a $95 million investment and 1,100 union jobs for a third shift to increase production of the Transit commercial van and E-Transit electric van
Ford currently has more than 7,000 employees at the plant. In addition to the Transit and E-Transit vans, the Kansas City Assembly Plant produces the F-150 pick-up truck.
“... For more than 70 years, hardworking Missourians have assembled iconic Ford vehicles," said Missouri Gov. Michael Parson. “Now, these 1,100 new hourly jobs at the Kansas City Assembly Plant will increase production of the Transit and E-Transit commercial vans, driving Missouri’s economy forward.”
United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Company leaders announced plans to add more than 6,200 new U.S. manufacturing jobs in the Midwest, convert nearly 3,000 temporary UAW-Ford workers to permanent full-time status and provide all hourly employees health care benefits on the first day of employment, according to a joint release.
"This is a significant investment that is great news for our local and our community. ... In addition to the third shift announcement, the UAW Ford Dept. was also successful in reaching an agreement to convert all temporary employees currently on active rolls to permanent status beginning June 13th once they have completed 90 days worked," wrote UAW Local 249 on its union website. "This will result in over 500 permanent members at UAW Local 249. Those members impacted will be contacted by labor relations to initiate the transition."
These actions – which come more than a year ahead of 2023 contract negotiations – are part of the company’s Ford+ growth strategy and include plans for an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pick-up for North America, as well as an all-new electric commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers, states a release from Ford.
Supported by $3.7 billion of investments in manufacturing facilities across Ohio, Michigan and Missouri, the new UAW-Ford manufacturing jobs are expected to result in the creation of an estimated 74,000 additional indirect non-Ford jobs nationally, based on a 2020 study by BCG on the economic impact of F-Series production.
“Ford is America’s No. 1 employer of hourly autoworkers, and this investment only deepens our commitment to building great new vehicles – from an all-new Mustang to new EVs – right here in the U.S. in partnership with the UAW,” said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford. “I am proud that we are investing in the Midwest and taking real action to provide better benefits and working conditions for our workers on the plant floor."
