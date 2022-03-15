The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses.
The entrepreneurship training shall be a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
The awarded organization will develop and maintain a curriculum about entrepreneurship for the veteran and military community as a follow-on to the B2B and B2B Reboot programs. The awardee will also provide counseling, training, technical and financial skill development as well as comprehensive business assessments and mentoring services.
“It’s the SBA’s goal to assist service members and their families to make a successful transition to civilian life. The initial Boots to Business course is one step in that process,” said Tim Green, acting associate administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “With continued entrepreneurial training, we hope that more veterans and military spouses will feel confident on their path to small business ownership at home.”
This award is for a base project period of 12 months, with four 12-month non-compete continuation periods of 12 months each. The funding is available annually for up to five years. For specific instructions on obtaining, completing and submitting an application, visit grants.gov and search opportunity number SB-OVB2-22-002 or CFDA 59.044.
Proposals submitted via other media, including SBA’s website, will be rejected and will not be evaluated. Submissions must be sent via grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on Monday, April 11, 2022.
