Gala honor Northlanders, provides chance to meet zoo friends

The Clay County Economic Development Council’s annual Look North Award Gala will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Harrah’s casino in North Kansas City.
The event will include recognition of the 2021 Look North Award recipient Tim Harris, founder and managing principal of Star Development.
"His company has been recognized throughout greater Kansas City for work that often includes positive community impact along with outstanding economic development," states a release about the gala.
The late Keith Nelson will posthumously receive a special recognition award as a "true difference maker" in Clay County.
"He was the visionary behind the building of the Francois Chouteau Monument, a major Kansas City addition recognizing early settlement of this region. Located at the Chouteau Heritage Fountain in the Northland, the sculpture was sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund," states the release.
Guest speaker for the event will be Randy Wisthoff, executive director and CEO of the Kansas City Zoo. Wisthoff has overseen many improvements at the zoo and will bring several “friends” to the event.
EDC Chair Greg Canuteson will also unveil detailed plans for the EDC’s 587 Project, a roadmap for world-class development at the I-435 and Missouri Highway 152 interchange.
The William Jewell string quartet will provide background music during the social hour, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
To register for the event, visit looknorthkc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.