Many of the GI Junk Removal employees are graduates of the Liberty School District. The Mitchells are teaching the employees soft skills such as communication and listening as they work to remove home and business junk.
LIBERTY — Less than two years ago, Matt Mitchell, a property manager, was asked about reliable junk removal. After that, the veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq financed a truck and trailer, hired two former Liberty School District students and found a business niche.
His wife, Katie Mitchell, who taught for 15 years at Liberty and Liberty North High schools, is now serving as the business general manager. Now called GI Junk Removal, the business offers residential and commercial services.
“Matt was told several times that junk removal needs good people,” she said.
While the work of junk removal is far from glamorous, the Mitchells have made it their mission to find a second life for the household items and clothing often removed from apartments, homes and basement storage spaces.
“It’s still about connecting with people,” she explained. “It’s about meeting people in a rough patch.”
Part of Katie’s role is to find community charities to give useable goods. For Matt, homeless veterans are his group to help. Kate wants to see charities that help families. She has a storage unit where she keeps these used items for sorting.
“We have also been working with our young employees on how to talk to customers,” Katie said. “We are mentoring them to be good men. We our teaching our guys those soft skills. It’s about giving back in so many ways.”
When Katie left teaching to help with the junk removal business, she calls it a big jump, but not unfamiliar in a couple aspects.
“It’s about helping people,” she said. “It’s sometimes helping people during the hardest part of their lives. We are needed because of a divorce, death, another type of loss or transitioning due to downsizing. We often help individuals go through items that mean something to them or people they loved. It’s a very human business just as teaching was.”
Matt said the community has responded well to his military background.
“I suppose it’s about being trustworthy and as we market ourselves, people can see that we are going to stay around and keep working hard,” he explained.
Raised in California, Matt said he unfortunately saw Garbage Island, a huge floating debris pile floating in the Pacific Ocean. He was also raised by his grandmother, who repurposed goods for a second life.
“In stumbling into this profession, the first question I ask myself is can any of these items go to a good home,” he said. “Can they have a second life? This could include appliance and furniture.”
The company also handles commercial junk and trash removal.
“Katie is the one with so many connections to Liberty and that helps,” he said. “She can reach more places and those nonprofits and build those relationships.”
Next on the list for him is to help area refugees from Iraq and Afghanistan that have been brought to Grandview.
“Many of these refugees are kids,” he said. “In Iraq and Afghanistan, I played soccer with them. I brought some soccer balls. Now we are doing even more.”
Matt said GI Junk Removal is forward thinking, looking at reaching more students and veterans while be useful in the community.
While based in Liberty, the business serves the bulk of the Kansas City metropolitan area.
