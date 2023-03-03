GI Junk Removal ready to assist community

Matt and Katie Mitchell pose with their children as GI Junk Removal often focuses on families.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — Less than two years ago, Matt Mitchell, a property manager, was asked about reliable junk removal. After that, the veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq financed a truck and trailer, hired two former Liberty School District students and found a business niche.

His wife, Katie Mitchell, who taught for 15 years at Liberty and Liberty North High schools, is now serving as the business general manager. Now called GI Junk Removal, the business offers residential and commercial services.

GI Junk Removal ready to assist community

GI Junk Removal employees are asked to haul out containers from residential sites as well as commercial ones.
GI Junk Removal ready to assist community

Many of the GI Junk Removal employees are graduates of the Liberty School District. The Mitchells are teaching the employees soft skills such as communication and listening as they work to remove home and business junk.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.