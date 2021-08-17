Ripple Glass is a Kansas City company that provides glass recycling opportunities across the Northland.
Locations in or near Liberty include:
• Belvoir Winery — 1325 Odd Fellows Road, Liberty;
• Liberty Price Chopper — 896 S. Missouri Highway 291, Liberty;
• Liberty public works facility (at this location is also Republic Services recycling bins for cardboard, paper and other items) — 400 Suddarth St., Liberty' and
• Price Chopper, 9717 N. Ash Ave., Kansas City.
Ripple gathers more than 700 tons of glass every week from residents and businesses in the Kansas City metro area and then processes it into usable materials for remanufacturing as new glass, insulation, countertops and more.
