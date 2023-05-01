A grand re-opening for the Kearney Arby's location starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at 520 Shanks Ave. The fast-food chain location was rebuilt with a modern look after a fire last year destroyed the previous building.
KEARNEY — Flynn Restaurant Group, Arby’s largest franchisee, will hold a grand re-opening for its Kearney location starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at 520 Shanks Ave. The fast-food chain location was rebuilt with a modern look after a fire last year destroyed the previous building.
The reopening celebration will include a giveaway of free Arby’s for a year to the first 25 guests in line as well as Arby’s swag and a radio DJ on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a chamber of commerce ribbon cutting.
“Flynn Restaurant Group is thrilled to bring the Arby’s dining experience back to guests in the Kearney area,” said Jerrod Mitchell, vice president of marketing. “As a leader in the food service industry and an active local partner, we prioritize delivering quality food and service to the communities we serve. We approach each of our franchise locations as an investment to the communities where they operate and rebuilding the Kearney location became our number one priority following its closure last year.”
In addition to the reopening of the Kearney location, Flynn Restaurant Group is underway with a $7 million dollar revitalization project to renovate 18 Arby’s locations across the Kansas City area including Excelsior Springs and North Kansas City.
For more information, including details on employment opportunities, text “RBA” to 97211.
