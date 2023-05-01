Arby's in Kearney

A grand re-opening for the Kearney Arby's location starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at 520 Shanks Ave. The fast-food chain location was rebuilt with a modern look after a fire last year destroyed the previous building.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — Flynn Restaurant Group, Arby’s largest franchisee, will hold a grand re-opening for its Kearney location starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at 520 Shanks Ave. The fast-food chain location was rebuilt with a modern look after a fire last year destroyed the previous building.

The reopening celebration will include a giveaway of free Arby’s for a year to the first 25 guests in line as well as Arby’s swag and a radio DJ on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a chamber of commerce ribbon cutting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.