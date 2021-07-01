LIBERTY — Liberty Heartland Logistics, under Opus Development, will be adding three industrial buildings totaling almost 1.66 million square feet of build-to-suit/speculative industrial development space near West Heartland Drive and Shepherd Road.
The Liberty City Council approved tax abatements for project developers to help fund the project Monday, June 28. Brandon Smith, the city’s economic and business development manager, said the build-to-suit building will house more than 847,000 square feet for an expansion of the Hallmark distribution center.
The other two buildings are being constructed with tenants yet to be determined.
Hallmark’s Liberty Distribution Center opened in 1972. The original 1.7 million-square-foot facility is located at 2101 N. Lightburne St. According to the corporate website, the center is the U.S. distribution hub serving Hallmark Cards, Inc. The facility fills and ships orders for Hallmark retail customers throughout the United States. The facility also serves about 100 countries internationally. About 96% of all Hallmark products — from greeting cards to gifts to party products — ship from Liberty to stores across the country.
Erin Brower, government and community affairs director for Hallmark, said the company is committed to Liberty.
“With the expansion into the second building, we will be able to bring in $13 million in projected manufacturing capabilities to the first building,” she told the city council earlier this week.
At the meeting, Mayor Lyndell Brenton said he appreciates the city’s partnership with Hallmark. Councilman Gene Gentrup asked what sorts of products will be produced.
“We are looking at card distribution and production as well as the variety of other items such as bows and wrapping paper,” Brower said. “It’s a way for Hallmark to streamline efficiencies. It made sense to bring it here.”
With the expansion, Hallmark plans to add more employees, both full-time and part-time, eventually tallying around 1,250 full-time employees and 150 part-timers.
“I really believe this is a win-win for us,” Smith said.
Rita D’Agostino, director of real estate development at Opus Development Company, L.L.C., said Opus is thrilled to be in Liberty and specifically in the Heartland Meadows development.
“We are going to call out Liberty’s truck ordinances and make sure signage is up so that there aren’t left turns onto Lightburne,” she said in regards to questions about increased truck traffic when the expansion opens. “We want to offer some positive directional signage. The only move would be if a delivery needed to occur that way.”
D’Agostino said there will also be a connector street constructed between the first and second buildings.
