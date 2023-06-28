Hallmark President Smith Holland cuts a purple ribbon for the official dedication of the Liberty II Distribution Center. Flanking him are: on left, Anita Ranhotra, distribution engineering manager; and on right, Lora Rhodus, vice president of logistics.
Lora Rhodus, vice president of logistics, shares being raised in Liberty and appreciating being on site to see the ribbon cutting. The Hallmark expansion will create jobs in Liberty for years to come, she said.
LIBERTY — The signature purple that is found on the Hallmark logo was prominently featured as part of the ribbon cutting Wednesday, June 28, celebrating the opening of the Liberty II Distribution Center off Shepherd Road.
The new 850,000-square-foot Hallmark facility is an expansion of the current Liberty Distribution Center where the 113-year-old Kansas City-based company ships its products across North America. The Liberty II building, which opened in June, is the distribution hub for Hallmark ornaments, Christmas boxed cards and gift wrap.
This impressive gray and purple-trimmed building on Shepherd Road in Liberty is @Hallmark Cards Liberty II Distribution Center. It's been in operation for a month, already shipping out Christmas ornaments.
For a size comparison, it's roughly 15 football fields in square footage.
Less than one mile from the current distribution center, the new facility brings multiple smaller outlying distribution facilities under a two-roof, co-located operation creating a more optimized and efficient distribution network. Expanding the Liberty campus honors Hallmark’s commitment to sustainability by reducing transportation needs and using an estimated 1 million fewer cardboard boxes annually for outbound shipping, according to Hallmark, said President Smith Holland.
Liberty has been home to Hallmark distribution for more than 50 years. The new expansion grew the company’s footprint in Liberty by 50%. Hallmark anticipates more than 1,400 full-time employees working between the two facilities and about 150 seasonal part-time employees. The company is currently hiring.
“This center will be very seasonal,” Anita Ranhotra, distribution engineering manager, explained. “If we hit a busy time here, we can pull employees from the other site to help out.”
While Ranhotra didn’t offer figures as to how many pieces of product will be handled at the new distribution center, she did say that all Christmas ornaments will be sent out of this building.
“Centralizing our distribution operations is not only good for Hallmark and our customers, but it’s also good for the community of Liberty, and it’s good for the planet. Liberty II will create more jobs in this community for years to come,” said Lora Rhodus, vice president of logistics. “In addition, we can combine shipments that we couldn’t have with a more segmented distribution network. We’ll be shipping less cartons, using less transportation and lowering our emissions. It’s a win all around.”
Rhodus grew up in Liberty and appreciates being able to work on a project of this scale.
Holland said the opening is a milestone. Hallmark broke ground on the facility in early October 2021 with members of The Opus Group, the city of Liberty and the Missouri Department of Economic Development in attendance.
“We now have a centralized distribution hub here in Liberty. The efficiencies this unlocks will enable Hallmark to better, and more quickly, serve our customers and consumers as well as create more capacity for growth and innovation in the future," he said.
