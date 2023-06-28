LIBERTY — The signature purple that is found on the Hallmark logo was prominently featured as part of the ribbon cutting Wednesday, June 28, celebrating the opening of the Liberty II Distribution Center off Shepherd Road.

City dignitaries, Hallmark leaders celebrate Liberty Distribution Center expansion

Hallmark President Smith Holland cuts a purple ribbon for the official dedication of the Liberty II Distribution Center. Flanking him are: on left, Anita Ranhotra, distribution engineering manager; and on right, Lora Rhodus, vice president of logistics.

The new 850,000-square-foot Hallmark facility is an expansion of the current Liberty Distribution Center where the 113-year-old Kansas City-based company ships its products across North America. The Liberty II building, which opened in June, is the distribution hub for Hallmark ornaments, Christmas boxed cards and gift wrap.

Anita Ranhotra, the distribution engineering manager for the two Liberty centers, chats with Liberty City Councilman Gene Gentrup at the ribbon cutting.

The Liberty II Hallmark Distribution Center off Shepherd Road is almost 15 football fields in square footage. It designed to ship out Christmas ornaments, wrapping paper and gift bags. It will add jobs to the Liberty community.
Lora Rhodus, vice president of logistics, shares being raised in Liberty and appreciating being on site to see the ribbon cutting. The Hallmark expansion will create jobs in Liberty for years to come, she said. 

