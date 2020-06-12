Hammerhand Coffee closed until further notice

LIBERTY — Hammerhand Coffee, a local business located at 22 N. Main St. on the downtown Liberty Square, is closed after the co-owner said staff heard what sounded like bricks "falling within the walls of our space."
Out of an abundance of caution for employee and customer safety, coffee business co-owner Alex Merrell said the shop is closed until further notice. An announcement was made on the closure on the business' Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hammerhandcoffee, around lunchtime Friday, June 12.
Bricks and parts of the facade have fallen of the historic building owned by Larry Blosser multiple times in the past. The most recent time was in March 2019. A year prior to that, bricks fell from another part of the parapet near the roof line.
More details will be published as they become available.
