Evening of Excellence 2022

Tina Huet, Corbin Mill Properties, and Joel Huet, who owns White Sand Wealth Management and is part of the property investment team, accept the award from Missouri Main Street. Missouri Main Street Connection board President Robert Lewis, and board member Karen Bode Baxter, a preservation specialist, hand the Huets their award. 

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — At the Missouri Main Street Connection Inc.’s recent downtown revitalization conference, the Main Street nonprofit honored “community revitalization by celebrating, supporting and sustaining Missouri historic commercial districts in both rural and urban settings," according to a press release. 

At the culminating award ceremony, the night honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state. Nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 16 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.

