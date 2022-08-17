Tina Huet, Corbin Mill Properties, and Joel Huet, who owns White Sand Wealth Management and is part of the property investment team, accept the award from Missouri Main Street. Missouri Main Street Connection board President Robert Lewis, and board member Karen Bode Baxter, a preservation specialist, hand the Huets their award.
LIBERTY — At the Missouri Main Street Connection Inc.’s recent downtown revitalization conference, the Main Street nonprofit honored “community revitalization by celebrating, supporting and sustaining Missouri historic commercial districts in both rural and urban settings," according to a press release.
At the culminating award ceremony, the night honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state. Nominations were submitted for projects, activities and individuals in 16 different categories that covered aspects of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and other efforts in downtown revitalization.
Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. took “Most Innovative Project for Repurposing Vacant Space, Accredited and Associate Tier.”
The award honors the transformation of the Corbin Mill.
The property was originally built in 1889 by O. H. Corbin as a flour mill on land given by a presidential grant to those displaced by the New Madrid earthquake in the early 1800s. As times changed, so did the usage of the mill. It became a feed mill in the 1920s and changed ownership in 1945 and again in 1985. It served as restaurant space in the 1980s, but was shuttered in 2017 and sat vacant until 2020.
In March of 2020, Corbin Mill Properties purchased the old mill, but then the pandemic shut everything down. Their plan for the property was to create a mixed-use space with office, retail and event space.
Work moved forward through the pandemic creating retail, office and event space with the first business moving into the space in May of 2020. Through the many months, construction work continued and tenants continued to lease the space until the last tenant moved in September of 2021. Overall, six new businesses moved into the newly renovated old mill with over 30 employees.
HDLI also nabbed the “best new education campaign," said HDLI Executive Director Danelle O'Connell.
In 2021, HDLI introduced a new multi-weekend trolley tour of historic landmarks in and around downtown Liberty. The stops were based upon the local book “Glimpses of Our Past."
Over three Saturdays in October of 2021, a tour group of 20 or so people visited a total of 19 historic sites with each Saturday’s tour stopping at five to seven different locations. While on the trolley, a volunteer shared general Liberty history. The stops featured the owners, local historians or volunteers sharing their knowledge and stories about the historic site.
The city of Liberty partnered with HDLI on this project, helping to pay for brochures on the local history that can be used outside of the tours for visitors year-round. HDLI plans on repeating the tour this fall with the trolley and has been conducting walking tours of some of the sites this summer.
