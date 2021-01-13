HDLI office moves across Main Street

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. will continue its downtown presence despite a move across the Main Street.
At the end of the year, Jameson Howard, the HDLI executive director, said the organization was not able to renew the lease at the 117 N. Main St., Suite B location.
HDLI moved the office and visitor center right across the street to 118 N. Main St.
“We're sad to leave, but also excited to start the new year in a fresh new space,” he said. “The Artisan Market is moving and will be right next to our office and welcome center.”
