Kristen Blanchard Ansley, the secretary/treasurer of the Herzog Foundation Board of Directors, stands next to Todd Graves, chairman of the board, who officially cuts the ribbon, next to John Elliott, vice chairman.
The Herzog Foundation monument sign offers a bit of rustic appeal in Smithville.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
The small radio studio fits the use for two podcasts including Making the Leap.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
The exterior of the Herzog Foundation includes a covered porch with rocking chairs. Operations Director Stephanie Goodnight said the building is designed for outdoor classrooms or spaces to chat.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
These rocking chairs are in front of the Grace River Hall.
SMITHVILLE — A new building of 18,000 square feet is now sitting on land at 105 NW 188th St. off of U.S. Highway 169 Highway, north of Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville.
The rustic facade with stone and pale wood is the Herzog Foundation building, a place dedicated to “accelerate the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and culture flourish.”
On Dec. 7, the Smithville Chamber of Commerce and the foundation hosted a ribbon cutting and open house to allow the community and city dignitaries to see behind the nonprofit’s doors.
Foundation Operations Director Stephanie Goodnight said the building includes a full commercial kitchen where the organization will aim to use Smithville food vendors as much as possible.
The kitchen is on the bottom floor as are areas for many staff such as the communications team, which produces works such as The Lion, the Herzog Foundation’s online news publication providing Christian-educational perspectives and insights. The first year, the publication reached 27 million readers. There is also a small radio studio for podcasts where “Morning Routine” and “Making the Leap” are produced as well as television studio space.
On the main floor, there are Christian educator training halls that accommodate a variety of participants. Grace River Hall is named for founder Stan Herzog’s ranch. The hall includes detailed displays of the benefactor, working board members and staff, plus various entities that are aided by the foundation.
In 2022, the Herzog Foundation kicked off its Excellence in Christian Education awards. Twelve teachers were honored, with $60,000 awarded in grants awarded to them in total. Christian educators from 10 states were represented.
Along with on-site training at the foundation, the foundation offers SchoolBox, which aids new and emerging Christian schools and educators across the country with resources and start-up assistance.
“We have eight cabins on the grounds too to keep the presenters close and maximize instructional time. We are bringing in teachers, leaders, the next generation as we get the Christian message out there,” Goodnight said.
In 2022, the foundation trained over 400 individuals representing over 200 Christian schools from across the country. Funds are awarded in three ways: grants to Christian schools; scholarships to students; and awards to teachers.
According to Elizabeth Roberts, foundation communications director, $8.7 million in grants to Christian schools were awarded between 2021 and 2022. In 2022, grants totaled $3.9 million to Christian schools. More than $3 million in scholarships has been given to students.
