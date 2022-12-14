Herzog Foundation Board Chairman Todd Graves explains the function of the foundation as a catalyst for promoting and encouraging Christian education.

SMITHVILLE — A new building of 18,000 square feet is now sitting on land at 105 NW 188th St. off of U.S. Highway 169 Highway, north of Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville.

The rustic facade with stone and pale wood is the Herzog Foundation building, a place dedicated to “accelerate the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and culture flourish.”

Herzog Foundation Operations Director Stephanie Goodnight offers a tour of the Grace River Hall, one of the training spaces.

