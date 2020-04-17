Reminiscent of previous decades, Hy-Vee, Inc. will be offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across its eight-state region, including its Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, according to a corporate press release.
The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump.
Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.
Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.
