Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that at more than 200 locations companywide, customers will be able to order curbside meals online. Through Hy-Vee’s Mealtime To Go offerings, customers can order hot, prepared foods along with take-and-bake meals, according to a press release.
Meals will be available for free pick-up in as little as 30 minutes or can be scheduled for a future pick-up time.
Customers can order online at hy-vee.com/mealtime and can also access ordering via Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online app. Options will vary based on offerings available at each Hy-Vee store. Meals will include selections from Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake items. Several meals will come with one side option included. Customers may also choose to add on additional food to their orders.
Customers will call a designated phone number provided in a confirmation email once they arrive at their store location. Employees will then deliver food orders directly to customers’ vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.