LIBERTY — While the artifacts of the Italian Renaissance may not be at the community's collective fingertips, Teresa and Frank Stryker are hoping their new spot gives people a taste of Italy with homemade gelato.
Icebergs Italian Ice & Gelato opened in late July at 111 N. Water St. in Liberty.
“It’s sort of funny because this is the second time. I have opened Icebergs,” Teresa said. “I actually opened the business in Alabama in 2014 and then we moved here in 2015 and I left my sister with the business. Unfortunately, it closed in 2018.”
With a desire to reopen the business and return to self-employment, Teresa chatted with area realtor Charles Small, who put her in touch with Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.
When Pie Time moved back to the outbuilding at 111 N. Water St., Teresa found her spot and went back to Alabama for the machines.
After a couple trips to “gelato” school in Florida and South Carolina, Teresa knew she didn’t need to buy the product anymore, but could make it herself.
“Gelato has less butter fat and is made at a low speed, which keeps much of the air out of the product,” she explained of the treat often compared to ice cream.
The Italian ice is nondairy and those flavors, especially the ones with fruits, are made with real fruit.
One of their draws to beat the Missouri summer heat combines the best of both worlds – a gelati.
“The first scoop is of Italian ice and then a scoop of gelato with a finishing scoop of Italian ice,” she said. “So here are a couple favorites. We have a gelati called a Hawaiian, which is mango Italian ice with a scoop of coconut gelato. Our caramel apple is popular, too; sour apple Italian ice and sea salt caramel gelato.”
Looking at the businesses' Facebook page for the past couple weeks, especially on the weekends, Icebergs is taking off. Once the couple gets settled and their routine set, there will be other products, including a gelato panini which incorporates gelato on a Hawaiian roll.
“We are going to be open all year long,” she said. “It’s been a little humorous as customers have asked if we will shut down over the winter. One thing is for sure, Midwesterners will eat ice cream all year long.”
The Strykers also plan to introduce seasonal flavors such as pumpkin for the fall and eggnog during Christmas.
“I’m thinking red velvet for Valentine's,” Teresa said.
The basement space includes a room for birthday parties as well as events such as wine tastings or bachelorette parties.
“We are aiming to use the space to the best of its ability,” she said. “This is an art. I have a passion to get things right and I enjoy being creative, which helps with unique flavors here."
