JetBlue starts service at KCI Airport

In April 2021, JetBlue announced that the carrier intended to serve the Kansas City region with new nonstop air service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK), according to a press release.
On Sunday, March 27, JetBlue entered the Kansas City market with a nonstop flight from Boston, where travelers enjoyed a Kansas City music playlist while awaiting their flight, refreshments and inflight bingo. For the first outbound JetBlue flight, New York-JFK passengers were treated to some New York themed music, cookies and refreshments. On hand to send off the first flight were Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, Kansas City, Missouri City Manager Brian Platt, Director of Aviation Pat Klein and Joseph King of JetBlue.
“We are excited to expand our presence in the Midwest and introduce our award-winning service and low fares to Kansas City,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president of network planning, JetBlue. “The new service will offer our customers flying for business and leisure an opportunity to explore the heart of America and will give Kansas City customers access to our New York and Boston focus city networks.”
“For some time Kansas City travelers have asked for JetBlue,” said Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein. “We feel JetBlue has made an excellent choice in adding Kansas City to their growing network, and that travelers in the region will respond well.”
Pre-pandemic, New York City was the third-most popular destination from Kansas City with nearly 700 daily passengers each way. Pre-pandemic, Boston was one of the fastest growing destinations from Kansas City, with more than 250 daily passengers each way.
