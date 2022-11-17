John Atwell, owner of Jousting Pigs, and John Kennebeck, owner of 3Halves Brewing, celebrated establishing a combined brewery and barbecue joint in Liberty in September 2019. Atwell is closing his part of the business this month, but the brewery will remain and take over offering food.
LIBERTY — In mid-May 2019, Jousting Pigs owner John Atwell and 3Halves Brewing Co. owner John Kennebeck at 110 E Kansas St. worked feverishly to get the building up and running.
By mid-September 2019 and for more than three years, the two businesses kept that corner of historic downtown Liberty hopping.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, via Facebook, Jousting Pigs announced the closing of the Liberty location. Jousting Pigs BBQ at the Legends and Arrowhead will continue operating.
"It is with a heavy heart we are announcing Jousting Pigs BBQ in Liberty, MO will be closing on Nov. 27. Our time with 3HalvesBrewingCo has ended and we tried to find a new location in Liberty for a stand alone location but were unsuccessful. 3HalvesBrewingCo will be taking over restaurant operations and will begin debuting their new menu soon."
"We can't thank the Liberty and surrounding communities enough for their amazing support the last three years. We are very proud of everything we accomplished given all the challenges the past few years and hope to return to the area. Thank you to our amazing employees for all their hard work, they were the biggest reason for our success," Atwell wrote in the social media post.
