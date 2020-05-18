LIBERTY — John Atwell, one of the owners of Jousting Pigs Barbecue, 110 E. Kansas St. in Liberty, said the eatery has had a plan to sell their sauces for months, especially as customers have expressed an interest.
The first was unveiled late last month with the signature bottled Jousting Pigs BBQ sauce. The business, which shares space with 3Halves Brewery, has been open less than a year.
Right now, the barbecue sauce is not available in grocery stores or other retailers. It is currently available at the restaurant through online ordering at bit.ly/JoustingOnline or call-in at 702-7555.
