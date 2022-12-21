Clay County youth soccer fields

The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.

 Submitted photo

Western Missouri Soccer League and 99 acres of youth soccer fields in Clay County have new ownership.

AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski contributed to this report.

