Western Missouri Soccer League and 99 acres of youth soccer fields in Clay County have new ownership.
AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.
“I look forward to enhancing the property while broadening services to provide an inclusive sports complex with opportunities for all residents of the community,” Budzinski said.
WMSL has served the Kansas City area since 1979, providing natural grass playing surfaces to hundreds of thousands of families in the community.
“As the president of WMSL Board of Directors, I am excited for the next phase in the history of the WMSL complex,” Rob Clayton said. “As the new owner of WMSL, Brian brings with him a wealth of knowledge of soccer in the Northland, a former player, coach, current managing partner of the KC Comets and owner of the Kansas City Soccer Dome. Brian has put together a great plan as to what the WMSL facility will become.”
Budzinski told the Kansas City Business Journal the land needs updates and he sees an opportunity to boost youth soccer and offer grass practice fields for the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City.
“I grew up playing soccer at that place, and I’ve just had an affection for it,” Budzinski told the Business Journal. “It’s a passion project for me personally. You know, soccer is not becoming less popular in Kansas City, and there’s just a tremendous amount of growth that’s happening in Clay County. I wanted the WMSL to be a part of that growth up there.”
Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski contributed to this report.
