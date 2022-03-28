Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 602,944 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in February, a 98% increase from February 2021. Passenger boardings were up 96.9%, with a total of 304,645 boarded. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 594,448, up 96.6%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 609,988, up 95.6%.
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at KCI were up 34.5% in February with a total of 18.5 million pounds handled. Year to date, 38.8 million pounds have been handled, up 29.3%.
Air freight handled at KCI during February amounted to 18.1 million pounds, up 33.7% year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is up 28.6% with a total of 38.1 million pounds handled. Air mail for February was up 108.0% from February 2021 with 318,754 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2022 is up 92.3% from 2021 with 628,724 pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for February 2022 was 128. Service was offered to 37 nonstop markets. There was an average of 28,546 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported 6 daily departures for February.
