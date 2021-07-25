The City of Kansas City, Mo., Aviation Department reports that during June, 803,589 passengers traveled through Kansas City International Airport. This was an increase of 233.9% compared to June 2020.
By comparison, the June 2021 passenger count was 28.1 percent less than June 2019. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 23.1% compared to last year with 3,072,330 total passengers handled, according to a city press release.
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at KCI were up 20.9% in June with a total of 19.1 million pounds handled. Year to date, 102.7 million pounds have been handled, up 7.3%.
Air freight handled at KCI during June amounted to 18.9 million pounds, up 20.0 percent year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is up 8.2% with a total of 101.9 million pounds handled. Air mail for June was up 926.0% from June 2020 with 161,964 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2021 is down 47.9% from 2020 with 876,360 pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for June 2021 was 128. Service was offered to 44 nonstop markets. There was an average of 31,985 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported 6 daily departures for June.
