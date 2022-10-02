stock_airplane.jpg
The Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 872,447 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in August, a 15% increase from August 2021. Passenger boarding was up 16%, with a total of 423,877 boarded. Year-to-date passenger boarding is 3,164,247, up 34.3%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 6,358,303, up 34.7%, according to a press release. 

Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at Kansas City International were down 20.10% in August with a total of 19.0 million pounds handled. Year to date, 167.7 million pounds have been handled, up 12.7%.

