The Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 872,447 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in August, a 15% increase from August 2021. Passenger boarding was up 16%, with a total of 423,877 boarded. Year-to-date passenger boarding is 3,164,247, up 34.3%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 6,358,303, up 34.7%, according to a press release.
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at Kansas City International were down 20.10% in August with a total of 19.0 million pounds handled. Year to date, 167.7 million pounds have been handled, up 12.7%.
Air freight handled at Kansas City International during August amounted to 18.9 million pounds, down 19.8% year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is up 12.4% with a total of 165.9 million pounds handled. Air mail for August was down 48.8% from August 2021 with 110,225 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2022 is up 38.5% from 2021 with 1.8 million pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for August 2022 was 136. Service was offered to 44 nonstop markets. There was an average of 36,691 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported seven daily departures for August.
