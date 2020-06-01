Kearney aldermen pass development plan for quarry

The plan to temporarily open quarry activities on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 35 and 19th Street, seen here, is to remove enough limestone to level the property for future development of retail spaces, corporate offices and possible hotel, movie theater, convenience store, restaurants, apartments and parking garage was approved by Kearney leaders Monday, June, after Mayor Randy Pogue broke a tie vote of aldermen. With Pogue's vote, the measure passed 3-2.