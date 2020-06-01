Kearney aldermen pass development plan for quarry

KEARNEY — With a tie-breaking vote cast Monday, June 1, by Mayor Randy Pogue, Kearney city leaders approved a conditional use permit and rezoning request of about 128 acres at the southeast quadrant of Interstate 35 and 19th Street that will allow quarrying activities on the site for at least four years and up to seven to make way for a more than $200 million mixed-use development project. Before the mayor’s vote, Aldermen Gerri Spencer and Marie Steiner voted against approval while Aldermen Kathy Barger and Dan Holt voted in favor.
Developers Craig Porter and Chris Shipley at I-35 Holdings sought rezoning of the land to a planned industrial district and sought the permit to allow quarry operations to allow removal of rock for leveling of the land to prepare it for the development that is slated to include apartments as well as retail and restaurant spaces. Developers contend the project would be good for Kearney's future as it would create needed, affordable multi-family housing in the city as well as jobs and more retail and restaurant opportunities.
The development plan and related permit and rezoning request have been mired in controversy for months with developers suing the city in May, claiming city leaders used an improper methodology to determine if protest petitions were valid. The suit also claimed a related super majority vote was not needed for passage of the project.
This winter, city staff, citing city ordinance, said the city's receiving of written petitions from impacted residents meant aldermen needed to pass request by super majority — three of the city's four aldermen — instead of a typical simple majority. The project ultimately failed to receive approval in January when the vote stalemated 2-2 with Holt and Barger in favor Spencer and Steiner against.
In late May, Clay County Circuit Court Judge Janet Sutton ruled in favor of developers.
“The protest petition submitted in this matter was legally invalid and with no force,” her finding states.
The judge added city leaders must again take up the vote at their next public meeting, which was Monday; votes originally cast cannot be changed; that no discussion on the motion shall be allowed before the vote; other motions on the matter will not be allowed; and that the mayor must cast a tie-breaking vote.
More details on what passage of the permit means and how city leaders justified their votes will be published Tuesday, June 2, online at mycouriertribune.com.
