KEARNEY — A night of networking among Kearney historic artifacts await chamber of commerce members Thursday, May 20, as the chamber presents an after-hours event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kearney Historic Museum, 101 S. Jefferson St.
The event will include munchies, a chance to network and door prizes. Registration is required and can be done online at kearney.chamberspace.net/event/off-the-clock-after-hours/157720. For more details, call 628-4229.
