KEARNEY — District families and city businesses along with faculty, staff and students in the Kearney School District are being asked to celebrate Kearney High School's Homecoming this year by participating in spirit week, running Monday to Friday, Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.
This year's Homecoming theme is "Road Trip to HOMEcoming." Each spirit day this week correlates with a state or area on a map that leads back to Kearney and culminates Friday, Oct. 2, with the Homecoming game, pep assembly video and coronation of the king and queen before and during the football game.
"KSD staff members have been hard at work to create a spirited week. We have teamed up with the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and are encouraging businesses and the entire community to participate in our spirit days," states a school district release.
"Please participate in spirit week and help to get the kids excited about it since this is the most the school district can have for this year," states a chamber release referring to the limitations on the district's celebration in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that means this year's festivities will not include a powder puff game, dance or parade. "Keep them positive and make the most of it."
Themed days are:
• Monday — Made in the USA, where USA themed clothing is worn;
• Tuesday — Texas, where western wear is worn;
• Wednesday — Cozy Colorado, where sweats are worn;
• Thursday — Hi from Hawaii, where Hawaiian shirts and the like are asked to be worn; and
• Friday — Welcome Home, where Bulldog attire is worn.
Businesses and those who work in them are encouraged to dress in accordance with spirit days, decorate windows and/or offices and take and promote Homecoming pictures of their efforts and post them to social media using #BeKearney. For each homecoming post using the hashtag, the person or business will be entered into a drawing to win $50 in Chamber Cash, which can be used like cash at Kearney businesses.
