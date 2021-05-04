Kearney chamber connects businesses with job seekers

KEARNEY —As another means of helping the local economy and connecting businesses with potential employees, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce launched a Facebook-based job board.
“It is a one-stop shop for all things job related,” said Chamber Executive Director Stacie Bratcher. “Our employers are posting jobs and our seekers can look for jobs. Instead of going to all of the other groups on Facebook and asking who’s hiring, you can go to Kearney Job Board and know who’s hiring.”
In addition to creating the job board, last week the chamber held its first annual job fair at Firehouse Community Center off Jefferson Street. The event connected more than 20 Kearney employers with handfuls of potential employees. Businesses and hiring organizations that took part in the job fair included Mr. Dell’s, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Gino’s Italian Cuisine, KC Coyote, Inc. internet services, Ply Gem exterior home products and Liberty Hospital.
“When we started this venture, we thought we would be lucky if we had eight employers, and we have 23 plus a waiting list. … We are super excited at the amount of interest in this event,” said Bratcher.
These efforts are some of the most recent ways the chamber is helping connect members of the community. Other events include monthly member lunches and after-hours networking events, empowering business workshops, a scavenger hunt and nonprofit forums.
To learn more about the chamber, visit kearneychamber.org.
