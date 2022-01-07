KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce is looking for member and nonmember businesses in Kearney to participate in the annual chamber coupon book being produced this month.
There is no cost to the merchant and the coupon books will be valid throughout 2022. To participate, businesses must fill out a form by Sunday, Jan. 23. Learn more by emailing Executive Director Stacie Bratcher at Stacie at stacie@kearneychamber.org.
