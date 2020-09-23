KEARNEY — To help local businesses and nonprofits while encouraging the community to shop local, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce is putting together a coupon book that will be valid this December through December 2021.
“Our goal is to include at least 100 Kearney area businesses in the #ShopLocalKearney coupon book,” states a release from the chamber. “We are excited about this new opportunity for you to engage your current and potential customers in Kearney while promoting local businesses.”
Once printed, the coupon books will be sold by Kearney chamber members and local nonprofits, which will share in the net proceeds.
Both chamber members and nonmenbers are welcome to participate in the coupon book. Coupons can be directed for general public use or for business-to-business discounts. Types of coupons being employed by some businesses already committed to be in the book include buy-one, get-one offers and $5 off a purchase of $25 or more.
To have your business participate, email stacie@kearneychamber.org or go to http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh7726sjkckvmsd8/a0133kffm38f0/questions by Wednesday, Sept. 30.
