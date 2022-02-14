KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce will host two events this week geared toward business development and networking.
An after-hours networking night for chamber members will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Diddy's Kitchen BBQ & Brewery, located off Jefferson Street downtown in Old Church Plaza.
“Enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and one free drink ticket. Announcements and door prizes at 5:30 p.m. Don't forget your business cards,” states a release.
An empowering business workshop focused on social media tips and techniques will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 18, in the Hidden Valley Funeral Home Community Room at 925 Missouri Highway 92.
“Social media skills are extremely helpful when it comes to promoting your business. Get support with your social media marketing from Kearney experts,” states a release. “… Our panel will share lessons learned and advice on how to cultivate a successful program. The workshop agenda starts with a panel discussion and concludes with a roundtable/Q and A from workshop participants.”
Members can register for both events online at kearney.chamberspace.net. For more information about these events, call 628-4229 or email execdirector@kearneychamber.org. Members can also sign up for VIP text alerts to receive chamber notifications at 439-7939.
