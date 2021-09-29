Kearney chamber presents Business Excellence Awards

A special award, Citizen of the Year, was also awarded by the chamber. This honor is bestowed on a chamber member who, through personal involvement, leadership abilities and selfless giving of their time and talent, has positively impacted Kearney and the lives of its citizens. The Citizen of the Year was awarded to the late Bob Tate of the UPS Store. Accepting the award on his behalf was his daughter, Heather Powell, who received a standing ovation on behalf of her father.