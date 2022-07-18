KEARNEY — The chamber of commerce in Kearney is seeking donations of items for goody bags that will be presented to incoming Kearney School District teachers during a lunch in their honor Aug. 11.
“All chamber members are invited to share in this unique opportunity to promote your business and get your brand in their hands first,” states a chamber release. “Please provide promotional items for 50 bags. Examples include gift cards, samples, coupons, promotional swag, office supplies, Kleenex or anything a new teacher could use.”
Items can be dropped off to the chamber office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 455 Sam Barr Drive, Suite 103, or brought to the Aug. 3 chamber member lunch.
In addition, the school district is planning for its convocation to kick off the new school year, and the district is looking for lunch sponsors.
“All sponsors will receive a public shout out during convocation. All district employees, about 500, will be there, so lots of folks and lots of exposure,” states a release. The event is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Businesses interested in sponsoring can contact Becky Burkemper via email at burkemperb@ksdr1.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.