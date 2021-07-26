KEARNEY — The Kearney School District will welcome a new cohort of teachers this school year and the local chamber of commerce is looking to its members to help welcome them.
“Your Kearney chamber is hosting the new teacher luncheon on Aug. 12 and will again present chamber goody bags on behalf of our members,” states a release. “All chamber members are invited to share in this unique opportunity to promote your business and get your brand in their hands first.”
Promotional items or items that teachers would appreciate and use for 27 bags can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the chamber office, 455 Sam Barr Drive, Suite 103, in Kearney.
Items can also be brought with chamber members to the Aug. 4 chamber luncheon. All items must be dropped off by Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.