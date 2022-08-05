Winners in last year's Business Excellence Awards from the Kearney chamber are seen here celebrating at Tobacco Barn Farm in Holt. Winners for this year will be announced at the upcoming fall Harvest Gala on Sept. 29. Nominations are open until Aug. 31. To make nominations or learn more about the Harvest Gala or awards, visit kearneychamber.org/harvest-gala.
KEARNEY — The Kearney chamber of commerce is once again seeking to honor businesses and citizens who are making a positive impact in the area.
Chamber members can nominate businesses and individuals in the following categories: Rising Star, a new business or a business that reignited, rebranded or reinvented itself; Chamber Dedication Award, a person, business or organization who/that has exhibited dedication to the chamber via service, support and/or tenure of membership; Biggest Community Impact, a person, business or organization who/that has had the biggest impact on our community in the last year; and the Citizen of the Year/Bob Tate Memorial Award. This award recognizes an outstanding member of the chamber community who, through their personal involvement, leadership abilities and selfless giving of their time and talent over the previous 12 months, has positively impacted Kearney and the lives of its citizens.
Winners will be announced at the upcoming fall Harvest Gala on Sept. 29 at Tobacco Barn Farm in Holt. Nominations are open until Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.