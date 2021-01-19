Kearney chamber, state rep seek input on workforce development

KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce and Missouri House Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents District 12, seek the public’s input on workforce development.
A brainstorming discussion has been set up with the chamber and Hurlbert, a member of the state’s Workforce Development Committee, for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
The first 10 to RSVP can attend in person while others can attend via Zoom. To learn more or to reserve a spot, call the chamber at 628-4229.
