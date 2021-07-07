KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce launched a redesigned and more user-friendly website at KearneyChamber.org.
The homepage features a slide show of iconic images from around Kearney as well as a checklist of membership benefits, the chamber’s vision and pillars of purpose and links to social media feeds.
Also included on the site are: a membership directory; Kearney Area Travel and Relocation Guide, located under the Kearney, MO tab; a map of city businesses under the #ShopLocalKearney tab; and Job Board information and links.
For more information about the chamber or how to join, contact Executive Director Stacie Bratcher at 628-4229 via email at execdirector@kearneychamber.org.
