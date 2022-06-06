KEARNEY — The chamber of commerce in Kearney will welcome summer with two ribbon cuttings at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17.
One ribbon cutting will be for frozen treat business Kona Ice, the other for the Visit Kearney Welcome Center, located inside the chamber office at 455 Sam Barr Drive in Kearney.
The chamber will also host an after-hours networking event for members from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Diddy’s Katina & Brewery, 103 S. Jefferson St.
To learn more about the chamber or chamber events, visit kearneychamber.org.
