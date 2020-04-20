UMB Financial Corporation announced Marc Vasquez, assistant vice president and security awareness program manager, was awarded a KnowBe4 Sharky Award for Most Improved Phishing Program, according to a press release.
The Sharky Awards recognize organizations and cybersecurity professionals who have gone above and beyond in the area of security awareness training and simulated phishing.
“Our team works tirelessly to help educate UMB associates so they know what to do when faced with a potential phishing or social engineering situation,” said Vasquez, who graduated from Kearney High School in 1992. “It’s an honor to receive this Sharky Award for phishing education program excellence from KnowBe4.”
Sharky Award nominees were reviewed by a panel of KnowBe4 judges and winners were recognized in seven categories: best landing page, best security awareness plan, best user story, best phishing template, best phishing campaign, top product advocate and most improved phishing program.
“As the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, we are committed to making the jobs of cybersecurity professionals easier with new tools and training for their users,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “The Sharky Awards were created to recognize and celebrate the organizations that are embracing KnowBe4’s security awareness platform and implementing it creatively and successfully.”
