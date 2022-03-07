The second annual Kearney Chamber of Commerce Hiring Fair will be from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Kearney United Methodist Church, 1000 Missouri Highway 92.
Representatives from a variety of industries including banking, insurance, food service, manufacturing, health care and customer service will be actively recruiting during the event. Anyone seeking employment is encouraged to bring updated resumes, be prepared for interviews and dress professionally.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 628-4229 or email chamber Executive Director Stacie Bratcher at Stacie@KearneyChamber.org.
