KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce first annual job fair is 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Firehouse Community Center, 106 S. Jefferson St. in Kearney.
“We are excited at the response we have received from employers who want to participate in the job fair. This opportunity connects our community’s talented workforce with great employers looking to hire,” said Stacie Bratcher, chamber executive director. “In line with our mission to empower business excellence, this job fair is a great way to connect face to face with employers, network, get industry exposure and gain confidence."
No reservation or fee is required.
"Just show up on April 28 with your best foot forward," said Bratcher.
Participating companies include:
• Tracy Tucker State Farm Insurance;
• Mr. Dell's Foods, LLC;
• Dairy Queen;
• Three Birdies Boutique;
• ISOTech/KC Coyote;
• Signarama KC North;
• Durham School Services;
Ply Gem Industries;
• Clay County Missouri Sheriff's Office;
• Liberty Hospital;
• Shelter Insurance;
• Kearney Enrichment Council;
• Oak Pointe of Kearney;
• Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western;
• Hampton Plumbing Inc.;
• Porters Building Centers;
• Caring Hearts Senior Services;
• The United States Marine Corps; and
• Walker Tree Service.
Event information can be found on the Chamber Facebook page or on the chamber calendar at kearneychamber.org.
