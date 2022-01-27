Kearney native wins Missouri high school division Stock Market Game

Competing against 954 other teams, Missouri Military Academy cadets Joseph Jackson of Kearney, Zachary Leatz of Greenwood and Clayton Nelson from the state of Wisconsin won the Missouri high school division of The Stock Market Game, an online simulation of the global capital markets.
In The Stock Market Game, a program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation, teams of students begin with a simulated stock account containing $100,000. Over 10 weeks, the teams “invest” that money to maximize their equity using real-time market information, states a release.
Out of 955 teams, Jackson, Leatz and Nelson finished with the highest equity at the end of the trading session, a total of $172,240.50. The team that finished in second place achieved an equity of $135,785.93.
“The cadets researched their stocks, accurately times the rises and dips of the market and diversified their stock holdings.” said MMA Social Studies and Foreign Language Department Chair Lawrence McClarey, who oversaw the cadets’ participation. “They prepared, worked hard and consequently performed extremely well. I am extremely proud of their performance.”
MMA cadets have participated in The Stock Market Game since 1999. This is the second time that a MMA team finished in the top 10 in Missouri and the first time MMA cadets achieved first-place honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.