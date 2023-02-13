Shawna Searcy

Shawna Searcy

The Missouri Department of Economic Development named Kearney's Shawna Searcy as its new deputy director for the Regional Engagement Division, which promotes regional economic growth through tailored solutions for business and community development projects.

"Shawna has the experience and passion our team needs in a leader, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to DED,” said Lori Becklenberg, director of the Division of Regional Engagement. “Regional Engagement team members are located in communities across Missouri to better understand their needs and deliver custom solutions. Shawna’s history of driving change at the community level makes her a perfect fit for our division as we work to create more opportunities for all Missourians, whether urban or rural.”

