The Missouri Department of Economic Development named Kearney's Shawna Searcy as its new deputy director for the Regional Engagement Division, which promotes regional economic growth through tailored solutions for business and community development projects.
"Shawna has the experience and passion our team needs in a leader, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to DED,” said Lori Becklenberg, director of the Division of Regional Engagement. “Regional Engagement team members are located in communities across Missouri to better understand their needs and deliver custom solutions. Shawna’s history of driving change at the community level makes her a perfect fit for our division as we work to create more opportunities for all Missourians, whether urban or rural.”
Regional Engagement serves as the primary contact for DED’s partners and customers as they access state and federal agency resources. The division consists of six teams distributed across all regions: central, southwest, southeast, northern and the Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas. Regional Engagement also operates 15 international offices located across the globe.
Searcy previously served as executive director of the Kearney Area Development Council, where she led efforts to promote economic development, ensure success of local projects and ran a successful use tax campaign. Searcy has experience working with community leaders, businesses and government agencies. She has also worked for Congressman Sam Graves in his Kansas City district office. Searcy currently serves as president of the Missouri Economic Development Council and is a board member of the Northland Center for Advanced Professional Studies.
“I’m excited to join the team at DED and continue using my skills to serve Missourians,” Searcy said. “My career in economic development has provided opportunities to work with various stakeholders to arrive at solutions that strengthen communities. I look forward to the chance to help lead the Regional Engagement Division and improve the lives of people across Missouri’s unique and diverse regions.”
For more information on the Regional Engagement Division, or for the latest updates on business expansion and retention projects, visit DED’s website.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
