Kearney woman wins credit union sweepstakes

KEARNEY — United Consumers Credit Union declared member Sandra East of Kearney winner of its summer auto loan promotion sweepstakes. In October, she took home her prize: a Rollplay Chevy Silverado ride-on toy.
“I’m very excited to win,” East said in a press release. “I feel like it was meant to be. We just had our first grandchild and my father retired from General Motors!”
United Consumers Credit Union held the sweepstakes from July 1 through Sept. 30.
“We had the truck on display in our lobby during our summer auto loan promotion,” said Chris McCreary, United Consumers Credit Union’s president. “We’re pleased with the attention it received from the membership.”
